Mobile Industry Awards 2020: All the winners revealed

This week has seen the first ever Mobile Industry Awards'digital Winners Week, celebrating the best businesses, products and people in the UK mobile sector.

It has never been so important to stop and acknowledge the companies and individuals who make the UK mobile industry such a fantastic and vibrant community to be a part of.

We came together this week to celebrate the past 12 months, but it would be remiss not to highlight the incredible contributions our industry has made during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is especially true of our network partners, who have coped admirably with the huge demand for remote working in recent months, and have also made amazing contributions to key workers in the form of donations, support and much more.

Mobile Industry Awards 2020

This year’s awards saw the largest number of submissions ever received. More than 127 entries were submitted by 61 different companies with the winners decided after more than 40 hours of careful deliberation by our expert judging panel.

You can find out all the winners on our dedicated Mobile Industry Awards 2020 hub.

Along with our line-up of awards, we also counted down the Power 50, which recognises leaders and influencers in the industry, and crowned our 16th Shop Idol winner in association with Samsung.

We would like to thank our 2020 sponsors and partners Sky Zero, Samsung and Mind, as well as our 2020 Media Partners - TechRadar Pro, 5GRadar, T3, ITProPortal and Android Central.

Mobile Industry Awards 2020 Winners

Start-Up of the Year - Kid-A

Innovation of the Year -EE

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider - Onecom

Lifecycle & Finance Award - Tech Data

Recycling & Recommerce Award - GSUK

Distributor of the Year - Eurostar Global Electronics

Best Repair Service - iSmash

Best Recycling Service - MusicMagpie

Best Online Retailer - O2

Best MVNO Partner - BT

Best High Street Retailer - Vodafone

Best MVNO - Sky Mobile

Best Network for Data - EE

Best Network for Business - O2

Best Network for Loyalty & Retention - Vodafone

Campaign of the Year - EE 5G launch

Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year - Bullitt Group: CAT Phones

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year - Belkin International

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year - Huawei

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team - Samsung

Hottest New Phone - Motorola Razr

CSR Initiative of the Year - Sky Mobile with Sky Ocean Rescue

People and Culture Award - O2

Business Growth award - Onecom

Phone of the Year - iPhone 11

Person of the Year - Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone UK

Shop Idol - Cassie Kirkham, EE

Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry - Christian McBride, CEO, GSUK

Running for more than a decade, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer.



