Google Nexus 7 16GB back in stock

Good news Google Nexus 7 fans: the 16GB version is now back in stock in the Play store after the initial high demand cleared out the search giant's warehouse.

The 16GB Nexus 7 product page now clearly states "IN STOCK Delivered in 3-5 business days" – so you could have the slate in time for the weekend if you get on it now.

With the Nexus 7 priced at just £159 ($199) for the 8GB version and £199 ($249) for the 16GB flavour, the Asus-built tablet was always going to be popular, thanks to its HD screen and quad-core processor.

Asus predicting big sales

Asus is confident that the Nexus 7 will succeed, predicting it could boost tablet sales to 2.5 million units for the quarter.

The firm wants to achieve 6 million tablet sales before the end of the year, and after shipping just 1.5 million units in the first six months of 2012, Asus is clearly pinning its hopes of the Nexus 7 selling well.

Here at TechRadar we must say we agree, with our Google Nexus 7 review awarding the tablet four and a half stars, showing just how good this device is.

From Play Store