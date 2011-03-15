Toshiba Satellite C670 - Core i3 laptop announced

Toshiba has taken the covers off its latest entry level laptop – the Toshiba Satellite C670.

Boasting an LED backlit 17.3-inch screen, the C760 also has an (up to) 320GB hard drive, (up to) 8GB DDR3 memory, DVD drive and this is all powered by an Intel Core i3.

There's also an AMD variant – the Toshiba Satellite C670D – which comes packing a AMD E-series processor and AMD Radeon HD 6310 Graphics card.

Both laptops have 2x USB ports, Ethernet and a VGA web camera and they come in a matte black chassis.

Windows 7 Home Premium is also bundled into the package.

Pricing has yet to be revealed but the Toshiba Satellite C670 UK release date is April.