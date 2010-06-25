Intel working on Android 2.2 for Atom

Intel has confirmed that it will create a native version of Android 2.2 that will run on devices sporting the Atom chipsets.

Intel's Renee James told APCmag.com that an X86 version of Android 2.2 – codenamed FroYo – would be available for developers this summer.

"Our expectation is that (native x86 Android) will be based on the Froyo release and will be available this summer to developers," said James.

Mobile OS

The adapted mobile OS would be fully open sourced in time, with James adding that the development to date "wasn't tremendously difficult, as we have a lot experience in Linux".

Of course, Intel's project will be seen as a competitor to Windows 7 on netbooks and portable devices, but people will also be looking at the forthcoming Chrome OS.

Chrome OS – a real attempt at an OS for mobile computers that is optimised for the cloud – should be on devices by the end of 2010 or beginning of 2011.

With Android and Chrome OS devices arriving to compete with the deservedly popular Windows 7 – the real winner is set to be the consumer.

APCMag via Eurodroid.com