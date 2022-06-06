MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022)

Here's all we know about the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022)

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2022 is official, powered by the new Apple M2 SoC, and it promises to be one of the most powerful mobile workstations for professionals around.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022): cut to the chase

  • What is it? Apple's next entry-level MacBook Pro model
  • When is it out? July 2022
  • What will it cost? starting at $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022): Release date and price

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) is official, and you can preorder the new entry-level professional workstation now, with shipments expected to begin in July 2022, starting at $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999.

As we go through the spec sheets of the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2022, we will continue to update this page.

