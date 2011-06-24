Winklevoss twins file new lawsuit against Facebook

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who yesterday settled a long-running court case against Facebook for a not-too-shabby payout of £48 million, have filed a new lawsuit against the social network and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

The new case, filed in Boston, suggests that Facebook and Zuckerberg "intentionally or inadvertently suppressed evidence" in the recently-settled lawsuit.

The Winklevosses and their partner Divya Narendra have long maintained that Mark Zuckerberg stole their idea for a social network while at Harvard University, repurposed it into Facebook and became the mega multimillionaire that he is today.

It's not over 'til it's over

The filing claims that Facebook and other parties withheld evidence from the Winklevosses and their lawyers, including a bizarre twist in which the twin's new legal team are having trouble getting files from their old legal team.

Having been immortalised in David Fincher's The Social Network, the Winklevoss twins' never-ending quest for justice has not done much to endear them to the Facebook-using public.

If the courts rule in favour of the Winklevii in this new case, it could give the twins the fuel they need to re-open the previous case.

Lucky for the Hollywood franchise - that should be enough fuel to take it up to The Social Network 5 or 6, by our reckoning.