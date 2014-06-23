BBC gives viewers the chance to get it on Reddit with video news channel

The Beeb is experimenting with a news channel on Reddit

The BBC has launched a video news channel on Reddit as part of the corporation's experiments in extending its audience for video news.

The BBC is now posting major stories on the Reddit.tv platform, where it joins videos from outlets including the New York Times and Vice. The videos uploads mirror those posted to the BBC's YouTube channel.

The move comes after the broadcaster began shooting and posting special #BBCTrending bulletins to Twitter, based on news that's trending on the social network.

Earlier this year, it launched the Instafax account on Instagram showing news digests in 15 second clips, complete with captions so users wouldn't need the sound on their mobile mobile devices.

Bite-sized

The launch on Reddit gives the BBC another 113 million pairs of eyes eyes to target as it seeks to snare more mobile focused viewers looking for bite-sized chunks of news, rather than tune into a TV bulletin.

What do all you Redditors think of the new channel? Let us know your thoughts below.

Via The Next Web