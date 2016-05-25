The hottest Internet of Things companies right now

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a hot, hot, hot space right now. The idea, essentially, is to put a computer into everything, make it automated, and sit back. Your fridge, for example, can connect to the internet, tell you when things are going off, and display a calendar on the front – and that's just for starters.

Putting a computer into everything requires a lot of effort, especially as it needs to work with a myriad of different hardware – not just computer hardware, either – and not mess around with the important essentials in your life.

If you have an internet-enabled locking system for your garage, it's hardly ideal if it suddenly starts to open when you're out of the house, for instance. Reliability is key, and that's what many companies are working on improving.

Many of the companies currently experimenting with IoT are big names, but some are smaller brands that are just starting out or are not generally associated with technology, especially for consumers.

Anyhow, without further ado, here's our list of the hottest companies in the IoT space right now.