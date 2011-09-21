Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to speak at Facebook f8 conference

Facebook has announced that Spotify CEO Daniel Ek will speak at this week's f8 conference, which almost certainly means that a link-up between the two companies is imminent.

Ek will be part of panel chat called "The future of digital music" at the f8 event, which Facebook has traditionally used to announce new features and innovations.

This year is set to be about the addition of entertainment content, which could see movies, tv shows, newspapers and music come to the site through established content providers.

Speculation has been rife for most of 2011 that Spotify integration is coming to the social network as part of a Facebook Music service.

Big year

With Ek attending and speaking at the event it would be highly surprising if Spotify wasn't one of the launch partners for Facebook's push to become a destination for entertainment content.

It has been a big year for Ek's company so far after finally establishing itself with a US launch.

Facebook integration would be massive exposure for the product and enable it to push its Premium subscription service on a platform already visited by virtually all of its target audience.

We'll find out for sure in a couple of days, but at the moment all signs point to some sort of Facebook Music with Spotify platform becoming official on Thursday.

Via: TechCrunch