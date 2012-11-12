Man arrested for posting burning poppy picture on Facebook

A man has been arrested and is due to be interviewed after he posted a picture of a burning poppy on Facebook this weekend.

Citing the malicious communications act, the Kent Police added that the burning poppy picture was reportedly posted alongside "an offensive comment".

The 19-year-old was arrested under the malicious communications act, which covers "electronic communications" that are deemed "indecent or grossly offensive, or which conveys a threat… provided there is an intent to cause distress or anxiety to the recipient".

Freedom

Paul Chambers, who was prosecuted for joking about blowing an airport up, resulting in the well-publicised Twitter Joke Trial, is just one of hundreds of Twitter users critical of the move.

Chambers tweeted, "It's time the authorities knew that dissenting voices are not arrestable #poppycock."

It's not the first time this year that social media conservatism has been taken to heady new legal heights; a man was arrested for baiting Olympic diver Tom Daley on Twitter during the summer.

That case prompted the Association of Chief Police Officers to call for new guidelines for dealing with offensive content on social media sites.