Google got 12,000 UK 'right to be forgotten' requests, but France leads the way

Google has to manually asses each request to be forgotten

Google has revealed the European nations from which it has received the most requests under the new 'right to be forgotten' laws, with the UK picking up a respectable bronze medal.

The web firm has received 12,000 individual requests from the UK to delete a total of 44,000 URLs from the search engine's archives.

Leading the way is France with 17,500 requests in relation to 58,000 URLs, while Germany is in second place with 16,500/57,000 requests.

Spain and Holland round out the top five.

More than half of requests accepted

Google says it has complied with 52 per cent of the requests so far, while 32 per cent were declined and the URLs remain listed in Google search. It is requesting more information on the rest.

The company is judging each of the requests on its individual merits and has hired a team of staff to do so.

The law came into effect in May and allows people to fill in a form when they believe information is incorrect, irrelevant or outdated.

If Google's team agree the request complies with the EU law, it will be removed from search results, but not from the web itself.

So far many of the requests have come from those seeking to have their criminal records or arrests scrubbed from the search records.

Via CNET