Google Chrome Store readied for OS launch

Google has revealed that its Google Chrome Web Store will be released in Europe this autumn, a timing which coincides with the launch of Google Chrome OS.

The store will play host to a multitude of web apps which, once downloaded, will be made into shortcuts on your Chrome browser.

The store will also house games so it is no surprise that Mark DeLoura, formerly of Ubisoft and now all things gaming at Google, is at this year's European Games Developers' Conference in Europe plugging the store.

Google games

"When Chrome updates this Fall, everyone who has Chrome will suddenly have access to the store - it'll be in a prominent position," said DeLoura about the launch.

When speaking about the gaming side he did hint that it may not be the only dip into gaming Google was considering.

"Google Chrome web store is our big push right now when it comes to gaming, but there are a lot of things going on inside of Google right now, especially related to games, and when things get to the point where we can talk about them, I'll be the one jumping up and down," he explained.

Polishing Chrome

A key part of Chrome OS will be the application store and the Chrome browser. Currently 70 million people use Chrome and Google will be hoping to monetise this amount of traffic with premium applications.

At launch, the store will only take payment in US dollars. While annoying, this is something which Android users had to put up with using Market and it hasn't put them off purchasing.

When it comes to games, Edge magazine is reporting that there will be no approval process, but devs will have to look after their own source code.

Games will come in the form of trials, subscriptions and there will also be a load of free games – all of which will support Google's one-click checkout system.

Via Edge