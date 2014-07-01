Community back for sixth season as Yahoo makes first big original TV splash

Cancelled cult U.S. comedy series Community will be back for sixth season after all after Yahoo acquired the rights to keep the show alive.

A new 13-episode series will air on Yahoo Screen this autumn, under the direction of creator Dan Harmon. The popular show, which had been under constant threat of cancellation throughout its run, was finally canned by NBC following the fifth season.

For Yahoo, the coup represents the first real salvo in its bit to rival Netflix and Amazon as a destination for original programming online. For fans, it's another step towards realising the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie in joke.

"I look forward to bringing our beloved NBC sitcom to a larger audience by moving it online. I vow to dominate our new competition. Rest easy, Big Bang Theory. Look out, Bang Bus!" Harmon joked.

More blips!

Don't worry, fans. We won't cancel these blips on you...

Via TIME