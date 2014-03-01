Virgin Media boosts top speed to 152Mbps, but throws porn filter curve ball

Virgin Media has announced its new top home broadband speeds of up to 152Mbps are now available to new and existing customers.

The ISP is boosting all current customers speeds for no extra charge. Those on 30Mbps will be upped to 50Mbps, while the mid-range 60Mbps package will now be improved to 100Mbps.

Those who previously subscribed to 120Mbps will be able to achieve the top speeds of 152Mbps. However, all customers will have to get in touch with the company in order to access the new speeds.

The move, initially announced in November last year, comes on the same day the company activated the government-mandated adult content filter, making it the last of the major network providers to do so.

This is everything you need to know about the UK porn block

The choice is yours...

The Web Safe filter will be offered to new customers as an option during the installation process.

Current customers will also have the choice to block access to websites that are inappropriate for all members of the household, by the end of 2014.

Does the roll out of new speeds offset the introduction of the filth filter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Via Inquirer