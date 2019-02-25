Intel’s 11th-generation iGPU benchmarks leak, promising AMD-slaying speeds

Last December, Intel revealed its new Gen11 integrated graphics solution at its Architecture Day event, and now we might have an idea of what the chipmaker's upcoming iGPU (Integrated Graphics Processing Unit) is truly capable of.

Spotted by a Reddit user over the weekend, some in-depth benchmarks for a Gen11 part have leaked online, with the results from GFXBench and CompuBench indicating an iGPU that effectively outperforms other 15W chips – that includes AMD's current Ryzen 7 2700U and Ryzen 5 2400G, and Intel's own Core i5-8250U.

As reported by Tom's Hardware, the Gen11 chip in question boasts up to one teraflop of 32-bit and two teraflops of 16-bit floating point performance right from graphics processor integrated into the CPU – no standalone graphics card necessary.

The Gen11 Iris Plus Graphics 940 iGPU that's been tested is roughly 62.97% faster on average than the AMD Vega 10 (as seen in the aforementioned Ryzen 7 2700U) in the GFXBench 5.0 benchmark test. Admittedly, that number is due in large part to the older Manhattan test, which returns an abnormally high score. When that's removed from the equation, that number drops to a more reasonable 44.81%.

Of course, these benchmark scores are completely unofficial for the time being, and are likely not a true reflection of Gen11's real-world gaming performance. That said, they are incredibly impressive results – for a complete rundown of the Gen11 benchmarks, head over to Tom's Hardware.