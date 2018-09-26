Instagram is finally bringing notifications to your browser

Instagram is beginning to roll out notification support to users who'd prefer to scroll through photos from their friends and people they follow from a browser rather than the mobile app.

Although you've long been able to scroll through Instagram's News Feed via a browser, the best experience was always via the mobile app. This makes sense, as Instagram has always been a mobile-first offering, and the team behind it have been happy to keep it that way.

But ensuring that mobile app users are the only ones with a true Instagram experience creates a barrier to entry for those who can't access the app for any reason.

That's why Instagram has been bolstering the web experience and adding more and more features over the past few years, the most recent being notification support that some users are reporting they've seen using Google Chrome over the past 24 hours.

We've yet to get the pop-up when logging in via Google Chrome ourselves, but our best guess is that the update is being rolled out to users slowly at the moment e'll keep you updated. Instagram Lite, the lightweight version of Instagram that's been created for those living in areas with a slow internet connection.

We've yet to get the pop-up when logging in via Google Chrome ourselves, but our best guess is that the update is being rolled out to users slowly at the moment – we'll keep you updated.