Huawei P30 Lite is now on sale in the UK

If you've been waiting for an affordable alternative to the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro in the UK, you're in luck, as the Huawei P30 Lite release date is today.

You can pick up the Huawei P30 Lite on a variety of plans from Vodafone, O2, and Carphone Warehouse, or SIM-free from Amazon, Argos, and a few other retailers.

There are plenty of options when it comes to picking up a Huawei P30 Lite, but check out our deals page to find some of the best.

What is the Huawei P30 Lite?

The Huawei P30 Lite is the affordable sibling to the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro – according to Huawei the P stands for photography, and while the P30 Lite doesn't have quite the same camera capabilities as its bigger alternatives, it still has a pretty impressive array.

This consists of a 24MP main sensor, 2MP depth sensor to take shots with a bokeh effect, and an 8MP camera with an ultra-wide lens. That's joined with a 32MP selfie camera, and together they can take quite impressive shots.

Some of the other features of the phone include a Kirin 710 chipset, 3,340mAh battery, and Android 9 operating system.

The design of the phone boasts a 6.15-inch Full HD display, headphone jack, USB-C port, and, like Huawei's other phones, an interesting s-pattern rear design. It's the cameras that are the real draw to the phone, though.