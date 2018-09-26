Huawei Mate 20 Pro release date, price, news and leaks

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch date is just weeks away, and as we edge closer to the October 16 unveiling more and more Huawei Mate 20 Pro leaks are hitting the web.

While nothing is confirmed just yet, it's looking like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro specs will include a triple camera offering on its rear and an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front.

It means the Huawei Mate 20 Pro may be the firm's most premium mainstream smartphone ever, and that in itself is exciting.

Update: The Huawei Mate 20 Pro could have the highest camera score DxOMark has ever given. Plus, more leaked shots claiming to show the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have surfaced online, showing off the handset in three different colors.

We do know the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is coming. The Chinese firm has already confirmed that it will launch its premium phablet range on October 16, and it's already released the Huawei Mate 20 Lite - which means the 'Mate 20' name is already out in the open.

It's set to show up alongside the Huawei Mate 20, which is rumored to be a slightly less premium version of the handset - similar in a way to the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, with the latter boasting the more impressive spec list.

We could be in line for a new-look notch, a triple-lens rear camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor and some of the fastest components Huawei has ever put inside a smartphone. Here's what we know so far.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Huawei's next premium phablet

Huawei's next premium phablet When is it out? Announced October 16 2018, probably out soon after

Announced October 16 2018, probably out soon after What will it cost? Probably over £799 (about $1,110, AU$1,450)

Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch date: October 16

October 16 Huawei Mate 20 Pro release date: Late October/early November likely

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch date is October 16. Huawei has already confirmed it is hosting an event in London on that date to announce its new Mate 20 series, so there's no doubts over this timing.

What we don't know yet though is the Huawei Mate 20 Pro release date. We'd expect Huawei to get the Mate 20 Pro into hands in the following weeks.

It won't want to wait too long to get the Mate 20 Pro out to consumers either, with the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, LG V40, Razer Phone 2 and OnePlus 6T all tipped to be arriving around the same time.

In the past Huawei has started selling its new Mate range in November - including the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro - which may mean you have a little longer to wait before you're able to pick one up.

If you're in the US we wouldn't count on being able to buy the Mate 20 Pro, as Huawei's recent handsets haven't hit the States.

It looks like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been certified in China - alongside the Mate 20 - which tends to mean a launch isn't too far away.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price

We haven't seen any solid Huawei Mate 20 Pro price rumors yet, but seeing as the Mate 10 Pro launched at £699 ($799, AU$1,099), and Huawei P20 Pro arrived at £799 (about $1,110, AU$1,450), we fully expect the Mate 20 Pro price to be just as steep - if not steeper.

Especially when you look at the price tag of some its key rivals - such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS Max - it seems the only way is up for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro price tag.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro display and design

One of the most exciting Huawei Mate 20 Pro leaks is the one suggesting the handset will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

From an early rumor suggesting the standard Mate 20 with have an in-display fingerprint scanner, to leaked firmware details published by XDA Developers and more recent renders showing no sign of an off-screen scanner - it's almost nailed on to be offered on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Industry sources claim the phone will use a Qualcomm ultrasonic scanner, which can work when greasy or wet. It's a believable claim too, given that the super-premium Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design has an in-screen scanner.

The claim of an in-screen scanner has also been spotted in images of the front panel, showing off a curvy design and a large notch which apparently houses a 3D-sensing camera for facial recognition.

This could be the front of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. (credit: digi.tech.qq / Weibo)

We've since seen another set of images reportedly showing the front of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and they match up with the ones above, as well as giving us a look at the settings screen, which suggests the phone will have 128GB of storage.

Of course, there may be other sizes available as well. The images (which you can see below), also show that the phone has NFC - though we'd be surprised if it didn't.

This could be another look at the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. (credit: Weibo)

We've also heard that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro might have a 6.9-inch OLED screen , as the company is apparently in the process of sampling screens of that size from Samsung Display, for use in a smartphone. That could make the Huawei Mate 20 Pro the biggest mainstream phone yet.

We've seen the 6.9-inch screen rumor surface for a second time after code relating to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was found on firm's own website, which also revealed the Mate 20 Pro would come with a QHD+ resolution.

We've also seen some more leaked images claiming to show what appears to be the front panel of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The panel seems to feature Samsung Galaxy Note 9-style curved edges and a more distinct iPhone XS-inspired notch that will reportedly house a 3D facial scanner, matching the leaked images above.

Image 1 of 3 The leaked Huawei Mate 20 Pro front panel (credit: SlashLeaks) Image 2 of 3 And is that a heavily disguided Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the person's arm? (credit: SlashLeaks) Image 3 of 3 Maybe, but it does have a fingerprint cutout (credit: SlashLeaks)

We're expecting the Huawei Mate 20 Pro to have a glass back - which should allow for wireless charging - but apart from that we don't know much about the size, materials or colors Huawei will choose.

One odd feature that's turned up in an image is an unidentified detail on the bottom bezel of the phone. You can see this below. It doesn't appear to be a button or logo, but could it be a front-facing speaker? We're not sure right now.

What's the marking below the screen? (credit: Roland Quandt)

Of course, we'd take the image itself with a pinch of salt, especially given the stretched out look of the phone in it, but it comes from a fairly reliable source and could just be an issue of perspective.

More recently we've seen the leaked pictures below, claiming to be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. You can see the rear camera setup and the wider notch on top.

Is this the Huawei Mate 20 Pro? (credit: SlashLeaks)

Here the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is enclosed in a case, but the leaks seem genuine enough, and it seems to match an even more recent image leak which shows the front and rear of the handset in three colors.

Image 1 of 3 (credit: WinFuture) (Image: © WinFuture) Image 2 of 3 (credit: WinFuture) (Image: © WinFuture) Image 3 of 3 (credit: WinFuture) (Image: © WinFuture)

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specs and performance

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will pack the new Kirin 980 chipset. Huawei has confirmed this in a press release, announcing the Kirin 980 will be the world's first 7nm silicon and boast an octa-core setup.

Huawei claims that the Kirin 980 chip will deliver 20% better performance and 40% better battery efficiency over its predecessor (in the P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro).

It's expected the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will launch with Android Pie - the latest version of Google's operating system - after it was certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission, with the listing mentioning Android 9 Pie.

But even without that evidence we'd expect them to run it as it's out now and a flagship is unlikely to use old software. That said, the phones will probably have Emotion UI 9.0 on top - an overlay which is designed specifically by Huawei for its devices.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro battery

One of the main focuses for the Mate series is long battery life, and we fully expect the Huawei Mate 20 Pro to follow this trend.

According to the firmware files found by FunkyHuawei, the Mate 20 will come with a 4,200mAh battery, and we'd expect the same (if not bigger) inside the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Last year's Mate 10 Pro had the same size battery as the Mate 10 (at 4,000mAh) and while rumors of a slight increase in capacity this time around make sense, we wouldn't be surprised to see Huawei attempt to squeeze extra mAh into the Mate 20 Pro.

The teaser sent to TechRadar hinting at a huge battery in the Mate 20 Pro

A teaser sent directly to TechRadar suggests the Huawei Mate 20 Pro could pack a huge battery compared to previous generations of handsets.

There's no clear sign of how big the battery will be, but as you can see in the diagram above the company is making it clear it'll be larger than 4,000mAh.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro camera

Multiple Huawei Mate 20 Pro leaks point towards a triple camera setup on the rear of the handset, with the three lenses located in a raised square protrusion along with a flash.

We also have an idea of some of the new camera features, as an APK teardown has revealed that there might be an underwater shooting mode.

Plus there could be an AI Zoom (which automatically adjusts the zoom so that the subject stays focused), an AI Cinema mode, which adds filters to videos as you're recording, and a Video Bokeh mode, which lets you blur the background in videos.

These have all been found in official Huawei software, so they're being worked on, but it's not final software, so they may not all be supported ultimately.

It also looks like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro's camera could be the best ever put on a smartphone, at least according to one source, as a leak suggests that the phone has a DxOMark score of 116.

DxOMark is a respected camera test site and the previous highest score for a smartphone was the Huawei P20 Pro with 109.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro other features

While not a feature as such, we've seen plenty of evidence that Huawei could launch 'Freebuds 2 Pro' wireless earbuds alongside the Mate 20 range, and the company may even pack the buds with them.

Leaked images (which you can see below) have shown the AirPods-inspired buds, and we've also learned that they might offer three hours of battery life, as well as having a case that can keep them juiced up for 20 hours.

If you need to recharge the case this can apparently be done either on a wireless charging mat or via USB-C. Interestingly though you can supposedly also put the case on the back of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and use your phone as a charging mat.

Image 1 of 2 The Freebuds 2 Pro and their charging case. (credit: Roland Quandt) Image 2 of 2 A closer look at the charging case. (credit: Roland Quandt)