How to watch WandaVision online: stream all-new episode 3 from anywhere today

We've now entered the fourth phase of the MCU, or Marvel Cinematic Universe - and judging by WandaVision, Marvel Studios' first foray on to the small screen, things are looking pretty funky for our favorite superheroes in 2021. Read on as we explain how to watch WandaVision online and stream all-new episode 3 of the Avengers spin-off starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany with Disney Plus today.

How to watch WandaVision episode 3 Release date: January 22, 2021 Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park Director: Matt Shakman Watch now: stream WandaVision on Disney Plus from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month

*Warning: minor spoilers for the Avengers movies, WandaVision episodes 1 and 2, and other Marvel content may exist below*

As Marvel's first live-action release since all the way back in 2019, the limited TV series is a pretty big deal and is designed to prepare fans for this year's onslaught of new MCU releases - many of which, like WandaVision, will focus on supporting superheroes from previous eras.

In this case, we're starting to get to know Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany), who first appeared in the Avengers triology, a bit better. Or are we? As our WandaVision episode 1 recap and WandaVision episode 2 recap explain (both of which contain spoilers), this is Marvel at its most madcap and while the happily married couple are superficially living a perfect suburban life in sleepy Westview, something just isn't quite right.

After last week's double-bill premiere gave us a taste of WandaVIsion's mysterious world through a cleverly constructed lens that is as much a homage to classic sit-coms like Bewitched and I Love Lucy as it is a superhero show, we're hoping for some answers this week. Namely...how is Vision alive, given that Thanos killed him in Infinity War and WandaVision is set after the events of that movie?

But however confusing it may seem at times, there's no doubt WandaVision is up to something and Marvel has something big up its sleeve over the remaining seven episodes in the series - starting with episode 3, which is released today (Friday, January 22) at midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch WandaVision episode 3 online and stream the new Marvel show right now. Want one final spoiler? All you need is a great value Disney Plus subscription!

How to watch WandaVision online with Disney Plus today

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching WandaVision using the service is easier than ever. In addition to being the exclusive home of WandaVision and the entire MCU canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney's huge back catalogue, plus Fox's and Pixar's as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian.

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November. WandaVision is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Finally, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to keep bring more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021.

