How to watch A Hero online Amazon Prime, winner at Cannes Film Festival

Audio player loading…

The winner of the Grand Prix and François Chalais accolades at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, A Hero is a morality tale that follows the triumphs and the pitfalls of divorced father Rahim Soltani's misguided attempts to rehabilitate his and his family's image.

Having been imprisoned for a debt he couldn't repay, Rahim stumbles across an opportunity for redemption that's too good to miss, but his model citizen act isn't fooling everybody. Presenting ethical dilemmas at every turn, you'll be able to watch without spending a penny if you make the most of Amazon's 30-day free Prime Video trial.

Watch A Hero online Release date: Friday, January 21 (US) Cast: Amir Jadidi, Sahar Goldust, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fereshteh Sadr Orafaie, Sarina Farhadi Director: Asghar Farhadi Watch now: stream A Hero FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Sometimes you need to tell a white lie to make something good happen, but when you have a history of financial troubles and your half-truth involves a mysterious bag of treasure, well, people are going to start asking questions.

Fast-tracked from convict to local hero, a jubilant Rahim provokes his own downfall by flying much too close to the sun, his newfound status triggering a backlash that could turn a bureaucratic establishment back against him within an instant.

But would you have done anything any differently? Watching this Prime Video exclusive couldn't be easier - just sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial and watch A Hero online where you are from Friday, January 21.

Watch A Hero FREE on Amazon Prime

A Hero is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, and you can stream it from Friday, January 21. The only catch is that it's currently only confirmed for release on Amazon Prime Video in the US, with the film's release date in the UK, Australia and Canada not yet confirmed. But the best news is, if you're new to the service, you can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial that'll not only let you watch A Hero free of charge, but also get one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store.

How do I get Amazon Prime Video?

Access to Prime Video, including A Hero, is included with an Amazon Prime membership. You can cancel after your first free month of Prime or continue for:

Prime Video is packed with films and TV shows, and works across web browsers, smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

How to watch A Hero from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber who lives in the US, but you're abroad right now and can't log-in as normal, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch A Hero no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More from Amazon Prime: