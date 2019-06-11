Honor 20 release date set for June 21 in the UK

If you've been looking forward to getting the Honor 20, you're in luck as Honor has announced it is set to be released in the UK on June 21.

The handset will be on sale from a wide range of outlets for £399, but if you pre-order in advance you'll also get a Honor Watch Magic thrown in too, which usually costs £180.

There's no word on the Honor 20 Pro though, the Honor 20's specc'd-up counterpart so we don't know when that will be released or how much it'll cost when it does.

What about Honor's future?

After Google suspended Huawei's future access to Android Play Store and security updates, there are serious question marks over the future of Huawei and Honor phones.

While Google and Huawei have promised to support phones currently on the market, it's not clear how long they'll receive Android updates or access to the Google Play Store, which would severely curtail their usefulness compared to the competition.

It's also unclear whether the Honor 20 series is included in Google's promise, as the launch was the day after the news originally broke. Honor has yet to provide a statement on whether it's covered or not.