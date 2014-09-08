Dolby Atmos for home theaters is coming via Transformers and Vudu

Dolby's shiny new "multidimensional" Atmos sound technology has been slowly making its way toward home theaters since it debuted in theaters in 2012, and now it's finally about to arrive.

Dolby Atmos debuted in theaters with Disney Pixar's Brave, and it will arrive in home theaters with Paramount's Transformers: Age of Extinction, the company has announced.

More films with Dolby Atmos for home theaters will follow later this year both on Blu-ray and streaming, Dolby said.

In addition Vudu will be the first streaming video service to support Dolby Atmos sound.

One giant leap for home theater

Transformers: Age of Extinction will be released on Blu-ray on September 30, and Warner Bros. will join Paramount with more Dolby Atmos-enabled movies further down the line.

Home theater audio systems with Dolby Atmos capabilities began arriving over the summer, though no Blu-ray or streaming titles yet supported it.

But Dolby says Atmos is "the most significant audio advancement in home theater in the last 20 years."

If you want to know what the new-fangled sound tech is all about you can head to select locations of Magnolia Home Theater and Design Centers and other retailers, including Future Shop, Best Buy Canada, hhgregg, and Sevenoaks Sound & Vision in the UK, starting this fall to get a demo.