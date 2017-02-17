Hitman sneaks onto Linux to strengthen its library of games

Linux is increasingly becoming a viable gaming platform, with more and more big-name titles gracing the open source ecosystem, the latest of those being Hitman.

The port of this episodic stealth action-adventure game was produced by Feral Interactive, and is available to purchase now on the developer’s own store, or on Steam.

You can get the complete first season – which incorporates episodes one through six, and a bonus episode – at half price right now, so instead of £40 (around $50, AU$65), you’re looking at an outlay of £20 (around $25, AU$32). Do note that this offer ends after the weekend, on February 20.

Or if you prefer, you can purchase individual episodes separately, and start with the intro pack – the latter contains the prologue and episode one, and is currently half price at £5.49 (around $6.80, AU$8.90).

Accidents will happen…

If you’re not familiar with the long-running series, in Hitman the player assumes the role of an assassin who must dispatch targets across the globe.

It’s an open-world game where you get plenty of freedom to decide exactly how best to do the job, including stealthy means like donning disguises, picking locks, or making deaths look like ‘accidents’. Yes, pianos can have an unfortunate habit of rolling out of fourth-storey windows (subsidence, sloping floors… you know how it is).

There have been plenty of high-profile games making their way onto Linux recently – we only have to look back to last week to witness the release of Civilization VI for the platform.

The heavyweight strategy affair joined the swelling ranks of other well-known recent introductions to Linux including Rocket League, Tomb Raider, XCOM 2, Dying Light: The Following, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Driving fans will also be pleased to hear that DiRT Rally is due to arrive at the start of next month. It’s certainly clear that Linux gaming, which used to be a barren desert compared to Windows, is going from strength to strength.