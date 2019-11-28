This £50 collection of PS4 games is the unsung hero of Black Friday

Just picked up a new PS4? Start your collection with a bang with this Black Friday PS4 games bundle. You're getting seven of the best PlayStation games all for just £50 total. That's an amazing price on the cream of this generation's crop.

Very are offering God of War, the Uncharted Collection (featuring games 1,2, and 3), God of War Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and The Last of Us: Remastered for a total price of just £50. That's an amazing deal by any standards, and coming at a time when so many PS4 Black Friday deals are kicking off, new console owners will be especially grateful.

This PlayStation Hits bundle encompasses all the very best titles on the PS4 system, with industry-leading gaming experiences and award-winning titles all included in this low price. All of these games have been met with critical acclaim since their release, and hold a firm place in the hearts of PlayStation gamers everywhere. This is one Black Friday PS4 games deal you won't want to miss.

You're paying about £7 a game here, an excellent PS4 game Black Friday deal considering these titles usually retail at around £15.99 today.

7x PS4 greatest hits game bundle | £50 at Very

Grab God of War, three Uncharted games, God of War Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and The Last of Us: Remastered for just £50 at Very. This is an excellent Black Friday PS4 games bundle, offering the best titles the PS4 has to offer at a low all-in-one price.

View Deal

While you're restocking your PS4 collection, you might be interested in picking up a cheap PS Plus membership to give your console the full treatment this shopping season. If you're still shopping for your new PlayStation, you'll want to check out our top picks for the best PS4 Black Friday deals around right now. Or, if you're on the hunt for a PSVR system to expand your collection even more, we've also got you covered for the best PlayStation VR deals.