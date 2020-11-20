Grab a Black Friday bargain with the impressive Huawei MateBook D 14

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a week away officially, we're already starting to see some alluring laptop deals from retailers as they battle for bargains. The Huawei MateBook D 14 is currently just £499.99 at Currys, and is one of the best affordable laptop deals we've seen so far at a whopping £200 off.



Huawei has been steadily making waves in the computing world, despite being primarily known (in the West, at least) as a smartphone maker. In the past we’ve been mightily impressed with Huawei’s devices, including the Huawei MateBook 13, the 2018 model of the Huawei MateBook D, and the flagship Huawei MateBook X Pro.



You only need to glance at the MateBook D14 to see why it's proving a popular choice for those needing a reliable work machine that doesn't cost the earth. This slimline laptop packs a Full HD 1080p screen and a battery life of up to 12 hours for entertainment on the go, and a 10th-gen Intel i5 processor with 8BG of Ram for those needing a reliable work machine. If you're looking for a cheap laptop for day-to-day use, make sure you jump on this deal — it's selling fast.



Huawei Matebook D 14 15.6-inch Intel Core i5 8GB RAM: £699 £499 at Currys

This powerful and visually pleasing laptop from Huawei comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The screen gets a boost to 15.6-inches, and the price has been cut by an impressive £200.View Deal

Huawei Matebook D 14 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5 8GB RAM: £549 £489.99 at Amazon

Prefer AMD over intel? Fret not, the Matebook D 14 also comes with a Ryzen 5 processor. Enjoy binge-watching your favourite shows for up to 9 hours on the luxe full HD screen, all with the knowledge that you've saved yourself a few pennies.View Deal

