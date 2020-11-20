Grab a Black Friday bargain with the impressive Huawei MateBook D 14

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a week away officially, we're already starting to see some alluring laptop deals from retailers as they battle for bargains. The Huawei MateBook D 14 is currently just £499.99 at Currys, and is one of the best affordable laptop deals we've seen so far at a whopping £200 off.
Huawei has been steadily making waves in the computing world, despite being primarily known (in the West, at least) as a smartphone maker. In the past we’ve been mightily impressed with Huawei’s devices, including the Huawei MateBook 13, the 2018 model of the Huawei MateBook D, and the flagship Huawei MateBook X Pro.
You only need to glance at the MateBook D14 to see why it's proving a popular choice for those needing a reliable work machine that doesn't cost the earth. This slimline laptop packs a Full HD 1080p screen and a battery life of up to 12 hours for entertainment on the go, and a 10th-gen Intel i5 processor with 8BG of Ram for those needing a reliable work machine. If you're looking for a cheap laptop for day-to-day use, make sure you jump on this deal — it's selling fast.
Make sure you also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals roundup for even more great offers.
Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Huawei MateBook offers in your region.
Huawei Matebook D 14 15.6-inch Intel Core i5 8GB RAM:
£699 £499 at Currys
This powerful and visually pleasing laptop from Huawei comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The screen gets a boost to 15.6-inches, and the price has been cut by an impressive £200.View Deal
Huawei Matebook D 14 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5 8GB RAM:
£549 £489.99 at Amazon
Prefer AMD over intel? Fret not, the Matebook D 14 also comes with a Ryzen 5 processor. Enjoy binge-watching your favourite shows for up to 9 hours on the luxe full HD screen, all with the knowledge that you've saved yourself a few pennies.View Deal
Not in the UK? Here are the best Huawei MateBook deals where you are
- TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.
