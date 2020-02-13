Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free

You might be used to the 30 day Amazon Music Unlimited free trial, but you may not know that you can actually triple your time with Amazon's massive music streaming service. This three month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial is available only for customers who are new to the service, so if you've been waiting for the perfect moment to dabble in the 50-million song library now's your chance.

While Prime Music offers 2 million songs and a thousand playlists, Amazon Music Unlimited kicks things up with 50 million tunes at your disposal and thousands of expertly curated playlists as well. Plus, Amazon Music Unlimited offers all the offline downloads, ad-free listening, and cross device action you'd expect from a premium streaming service today.

This Amazon Music Unlimited free trial gives you three months of access to the service, saving Prime members £23.97 and non-Prime members £29.97. After your free trial comes to an end, you'll be automatically enrolled into a £7.99/mo (Prime members) or £9.99/mo (non-Prime members) subscription. Remember to set an alarm for your end date if you don't want that to happen, then.

Amazon Music Unlimited 3 month free trial

Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months free trial at Amazon

You can sign up for three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free right now. That means three months of access to Amazon's massive 50-million song library as well as ad-free, downloadable playback. This offer is only for new Amazon Music Unlimited customers and expires on the 23rd of February, so you may need to be speedy.

View Deal

Make the most of your Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

Amazon Music Unlimited works brilliantly with Amazon's range of Echo speakers. With such tight integration across the Alexa family, and some fantastic deals going on right now, you might want to think about picking up a cheap Alexa speaker to use with your free trial.

If you're after more Amazon Echo deals, we're tracking all the latest prices right here on TechRadar. Or, if you want to make the most of your Amazon Music Unlimited free trial with some noise cancelling headphones deals, we've got your back as well.