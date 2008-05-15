Xbox celebrates 10 million US sales

Microsoft's Xbox 360 has hit 10 million sales in the United States, and the Redmond-based company is suggesting this could mean they will win the console wars.

Although they are neatly ignoring the fact rival Sony PlayStation 3 was released considerably later than Xbox 360s, Microsoft are understandably delighted to have hit the eight figure mark in US sales.

Generation battle

"History has shown us that the first company to reach 10 million in console sales wins the generation battle," announced Don Mattrick, a Microsoft senior vice president.

The Xbox has beaten both the PS3 and Nintendo’s Wii to the landmark figure, but suggestions that this indicated the Xbox has won the war are fairly clearly premature.

Although sales were disappointing for the PS3, Sony’s financial report suggests they will be targeting another 10 million worldwide unit sales in 2008, and the increasing quality of games for the console mean the battle has been well and truly joined.

Everyone's a winner

Factor in the Wii’s capacity to rope in a whole new market, and you have a three way battle that is set to rage for years to come.

In fact – with all three consoles selling well and a thriving gaming industry producing multi-format hits like Grand Theft Auto IV and Valve’s Orange Box, this could be a console war with no eventual winner.