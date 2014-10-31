Oculus Rift pumpkin is the best pumpkin

A lot of people have complained of motion sickness after using an Oculus Rift headset, and although it's something the company works to improve with every new version, it's definitely still present.
Just ask this green-gilled jack-o-lantern, posted on Twitter by London's Blue-Zoo Animation.
The old vomiting pumpkin isn't the most original idea, but strap a virtual reality headset to it and you've got a uniquely 2014 take on a very old custom.
We don't want to see what would happen if you put it on the Virtuix Omni, too.
More blips
TechRadar's blips will give you all of the nausea with none of the virtual reality!
- Google wants you to make fun of friends without Android Lollipop
- Someone's finally made a working hoverboard, and no, it's not cheap
- Watch this guy's reaction to his screw-up during an iPad Air 2 demo
Via Kotaku