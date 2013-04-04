Xbox 720 being tweaked to match-up to the PS4?

Chuck another hamster in there, will you?

The advantage of letting Sony go first with its PS4 announcement is that Microsoft now has time to tweak the Xbox 720 to ensure it matches up with Sony's console.

And that's just what it is doing, according to Ubisoft Montreal CEO Yannis Mallat, who told Eurogamer that it's been a long five-year wait for the game maker - "much longer than we were anticipating".

Without letting any actual detail slip, Mallat said that the next Xbox would be "aligned with what Sony announced".

Social

The means "it's going to be connected. It's going to be social. It's going to be immersive. It's going to be interactive".

Talking about the games that Ubisoft is developing for the next-gen hardware, Mallat bigger up the "mind-blowing graphics" but added that "the connected aspects and the social components will be what will define the difference between a next-gen experience and a current-gen experience."

As for when we'll see the fruits of Microsoft's labour - that's still anyone's guess but we've got our fingers crossed for a reveal at E3 2013.

From Eurogamer via Gizmodo UK