Video: Xbox One takes on the PS4

It's the age old question - age old since, like, E3 2013 - which console should you opt for when the PS4 and Xbox One hit the shop shelves in time for Christmas?

"It's gotta be Xbox One, hasn't it?" so asks Patrick Goss, who kicks off a quick-fire debate with young upstart Hugh who's Team PS4 through and through.

This week's QuickRadar sees both consoles quickly put through their paces and culminates in a conclusion that pleases, er, nobody.

It's weird, but no one's mentioned the Wii U...

