Minecraft on Wii U is here for the two kids that have yet to play it

Nintendo announced today that Mojang's omnipresent block-building sensation Minecraft is heading to the Wii U. While Minecraft has made its way across a gamut of systems, this will be the first time that the game will be available on Nintendo hardware.

Minecraft: Wii U Edition will release December 17 on both retail disc and the Nintendo eShop for $29.99 (approx £20/AU$41). In addition to the base game, Minecraft Wii U Edition will also include multiple cosmetic add-ons, such as the Battle & Beasts Skin Pack and Fantasy Texture Pack.

The Wii U edition of Minecraft also takes advantage of the system's specialty gamepad, allowing users to play on the pad's screen without interrupting play, should someone else need to use the TV. Up to eight players can also participate for cooperative building, gathering, and survival.

16 other add-on packs will also be available for purchase from the eShop, including skins that allow players to take on the look of characters from Doctor Who, Mass Effect, Star Wars, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, or The Simpsons. Nintendo has yet to specify prices for these packs, and promises more will be made available in the future.

The Wii U joins a long list of consoles that play Minecraft, including PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita. A pared-down mobile version, Minecraft: Pocket Edition, is also on iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and Amazon Kindle Fire.

For the few of you who've managed to go this far without playing Mojang's digital building set and are curious to learn more, Nintendo's website hosts more information.