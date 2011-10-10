Microsoft employees drop Xbox 720 hint on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Check out our Xbox One review!

A number of Microsoft employees have announced that they are working on a next-gen Xbox, giving the game away on their LinkedIn pages.

According to WinRumors, which got its information from games blog Gematsu, three employees have announced they are working in the next-gen console department.

The first is someone who has been given the title Xbox Nex Gen Creative Director.

There's also another who has revealed he is "providing groundwork an [sic] integration for branding elements for next-gen Xbox on all forms of media. Ranging from print to UI across future releases of the Xbox platform."

Next gen

Finally, one employee has said he is working on "high speed data buses to prevent electromagnetic interference in next-gen devices."

Intriguing stuff, and all pointing to the fact that the Xbox 720 is being worked on right now.

Just last week there were leaks of the new Xbox 360 dashboard, which reveals an updated Metro design and a whole host of home entertainment goodies.

Given that all of the LinkedIn posts point to a next-gen console in the works, we are filing this rumour as Very Likely.

Via WinRumors.

