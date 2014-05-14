Dropping Kinect could give Xbox One more graphical might to take on the PS4

But just how much is Kinect weighing it down?

Microsoft will soon start selling the Xbox One without the Kinect bundled in, something that could free up extra processing power for the console.

Xbox One currently reserves 10% of its graphical resources for Kinect, meaning sensor-less consoles could provide enhanced graphical power.

And Microsoft is already talking to publishers about making that happen.

"We are in discussions with our game publishers about what we might do in this space and we will have more to talk about soon," Yusuf Mehdi told Polygon.

The power to let power go

Last October, Xbox One engineer Andrew Goossen said that there was a plan to free up some reserved space for developers in the future.

But with Microsoft dropping the requirement to buy its console with Kinect, now seems like the perfect time to tap into that extra processing power and bring the One closer in line with the PS4.