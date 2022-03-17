Epson’s new 4K laser projector is an even better deal for gamers than its last one

Audio player loading…

Love everything that Epson’s Pro Cinema LS12000 laser projector had to offer except for its price tag? Well, we have some good news, as most of its gaming-focused tech is now coming to a cheaper laser projector from the same brand.

The Home Cinema LS11000 4K PRO-UHD (via Engadget) is yet another 4K laser projector from Epson that promises an excellent image performance. Epsom claims that you’ll be able to achieve sharp and crystal clear 4K images all the way up to a 300-inch display size – and those of you with a PS5 or Xbox Series X will be able to take full advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate available at this resolution.

On top of that gamers can take advantage of the projector’s fairly low input lag times. Epson promises they’ll be under 20ms; so while esports pros may still want to opt for a lightning-fast monitor most of us aren’t going to notice a delay at all.

You’ll also get support for HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ (though Dolby Vision appears to be absent). This projector does however offer Dolby Atmos compatibility, so combine it with one of the best soundbars out there and you’ll be in for a killer home cinema setup.

Priced at $3,999 / £4,099 (around AU$5,450) you’ll be saving $1,000 compared to the Pro Cinema LS12000 – but as you’d expect, there are a few downsides to this cheaper model.

Here's the catch

For starters, the Home Cinema LS11000 is slightly dimmer than the LS12000, offering only 2,500 lumens compared to 2,700. That's likely not a deal-breaker, but a downgrade that may be harder to overlook is the contrast ratio, which drops from 2,500,000:1 to 1,200,000:1 if you pick the cheaper LS11000 instead of the LS12000.

Contrast is important for giving images clarity and a more natural look. The Home Cinema LS11000’s lower contrast ratio will mean you’ll have less definition on the images it displays. That said, 1,200,000:1 is still pretty respectable, even if it isn’t the best around.

We’ll have to try both of these projectors out for ourselves to know how they stack up against one another, but based on the specs Epsom’s Home Cinema LS11000 4K laser projector looks like a great option.

If you’re looking to splash out on a new display for your gaming setup, you’ll definitely want to consider this projector alongside more traditional choices when it launches at the end of this month in the US. If you’re in the UK the projector is already available online as the EH-LS11000W.