Fitbit is reportedly working on a 4G smartwatch for kids

Last year, Google announced that it was acquiring Fitbit, telling the world it wanted in on the lucrative wearables market. However, that acquisition is currently undergoing regulatory scrutiny in the US and Australia, with the deal yet to be finalized.

The announcement of the deal, though, hasn't stopped Fitbit from doing what it does so well – making some of the best fitness trackers available today, which is evident in the new Fitbit Charge 4 that the company recently announced.

And going by reports from Engadget, the wearable brand isn't planning on stopping there, with sources having told the publication that a kid-friendly 4G smartwatch is currently being developed.

Read more: 5 likely reasons why Google is interested in Fitbit

According to Engadget, the upcoming kids smartwatch will launch later this year, and that Fitbit has purchased Hong Kong-based startup Doki Technologies to help make the wearable a reality.

While there is no official word from either Fitbit or Doki Technologies, the latter has notified its customers that its products will stop working as of July 1, 2020. Doki is known for making the world's first smartwatch for kids featuring video calling, with a few products – dokiWatch, dokiWatch S and dokiPal – in its catalog.

Acing it

Without any official confirmation, there's no guarantee that this new wearable will come to fruition – if it does, though, it will be Fitbit's first child-focused smartwatch, something to take over from the more basic, child-friendly Ace and Ace 2 fitness trackers.

While the Ace trackers are no-frills wearables, this rumored smartwatch will likely offer more advanced features, one of which will be 4G connectivity – meaning kids will be able to make calls to parents, much like Australian company Spacetalk's kids smartwatch. It should also allow parents to send messages and keep tabs on their kids' location at all times.

What else will be on offer and whether it will share the same 'squircle' design of the Versa and Versa 2 smartwatches (or just a square display like the Ionic) remains to be seen.