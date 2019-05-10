Fitbit Ace 2 - the company's latest tracker for kids - is now finally on sale

Announced alongside the Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR back in March this year, you're now finally able to buy the Fitbit Ace 2 around the world.

This is the company's second generation fitness tracker for children, and this time the company has gone for a different, and potentially more durable, design.

It's swim-proof, so the tracker will be able to survive being submerged, plus it has a bumper around it to ensure the internal tech doesn't get damaged from knocks and scrapes (which are inevitable when on a child's wrist).

The original Fitbit Ace looked more like a fitness tracker for adults - it was essentially a reworked Fitbit Alta - but this version looks to be its own thing. It comes with step and sleep tracking, as well as animated watch faces to let your kids know when they've reached their goal.

It doesn't come with more adult-like features such as GPS or a heart rate monitor. But if you own a Fitbit yourself, you'll also be able to compete in challenges with your children within the official app.

It's not the most affordable children's fitness tracker on the market though. It's $69.95 / £69.99 / AU$129, plus there are a variety of extra bands you can buy for the tracker if your child wants to customize its look from the default 'watermelon and teal' or 'night sky and neon yellow'

We've yet to properly test the Fitbit Ace 2, but we hope to have one to try soon and share a full review with you.