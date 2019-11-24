Fantastic John Lewis Black Friday laptop deals come with a unique reason to buy

There are plenty of laptop deals as part of the Black Friday sales, but you should check out the John Lewis Black Friday laptop sales for a new laptop, for one particular reason.
Sure, John Lewis' laptop deals only match competitors, even on Black Friday, and you'd be hard pressed to find a portable computer cheaper there than elsewhere. So why should you buy your brand-new laptop from the shop?
The reason is the John Lewis guarantee, which comes free with many tech and non-tech purchases to protect your new kit after you've bought it. This means your new gadget isn't just for Black Friday, it's for life (or two years, at least). This works well with the price match policy, that sees John Lewis... well, match the price of its competitors, the clue's in the name.
Because of this guarantee, we'd recommend shopping at John Lewis, even if deals are the same elsewhere. If you can pick up a laptop for cheaper somewhere else though, that may be preferable, depending on the price.
So if you're on the market for a new Black Friday laptop, check out these John Lewis deals for all the newest and best portable computers.
The best John Lewis laptop deals
Apple Macbook Air 13.3-inch:
£1,299 £1,149 at John Lewis
John Lewis has cut the price of a modern Macbook Air by £150, but if you factor in the addition of a 2-year guarantee, you're more than getting your money's worth with this deal. This laptop has a great design, impressive battery life and good-looking screen.
Apple Macbook Pro 13.3-inch:
£1,236 £1,146 at John Lewis
This Apple Macbook is for the creatives, or the professionals, or just people who like loads of processing power. It's got great performance, which is impressive given its small build, and overall it's roughly £500 now than when it launched earlier in the year.
HP Pavilion 15-inch:
£649 £499 at John Lewis
If you're a student, or looking for a decent all-rounder laptop that won't blow you away, but won't break the bank either, the HP Pavilion is definitely one to consider. Sure, you're not getting anything as powerful or impressive as a Macbook, but you're saving a lot too.
Dell Inspiron 13-inch:
£999 £899 at John Lewis
This Dell Inspiron is a 2-in-1 laptop, meaning you can flip it around to become a tablet and draw on it if you need. This is particularly useful for people with an interest in art and design, who could do with the precision a stylus brings (as long as you buy the stylus separately).View Deal
Dell Inspiron 15-inch:
£499 £399 at John Lewis
This is one of the cheapest laptops you can buy from John Lewis right now, and while it's perhaps not one of the most powerful devices included in the Black Friday sales, not everyone needs a processing powerhouse. £100 off makes this a supremely affordable laptop.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3:
£1,268 £1,142 at John Lewis
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is one of the longest-lasting laptops we've tried, in terms of battery life, but paired with the John Lewis guarantee it'll be long-lasting in your life too. It's not the most powerful laptop, but if you often go without charging for a long time, it's worth considering.
There are a few more laptops on sale over John Lewis Black Friday deals period, we've just picked out the ones with the biggest savings. If you see something else you like, be sure to find our review of it on TechRadar to check if it really is great for you.
Not in the UK? Here are some of the best prices on some of these laptops right now.
