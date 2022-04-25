ExpressVPN expands its security suite with free password manager

Audio player loading…

Our highest-rated VPN service, ExpressVPN, has just launched a brand new password manager tool as a way to expand its security reach even further. This will allow users to generate, store, and fill passwords that meet industry best security practices with ease.

Developed in-house from scratch, a limited public beta version of ExpressVPN Keys is now available across all its applications. The full software is set to be officially released to all users later this year.

In contrast to other providers that charge an additional cost to users - NordVPN with its NordPass, for example - ExpressVPN Keys is completely free-to-use and will be available for all subscribers to the VPN. You can even keep the software if you cancel your ExpressVPN subscription.

"We’re proud to be helping people take control of their password security and enjoy a secure, effortless online experience," states the ExpressVPN team. "Unlike other password managers’ free offering, there are no limitations. We are also proud to be the first VPN provider to deliver a fully-fledged password manager as part of our existing subscription at no extra cost."

What is ExpressVPN keys?

Password managers are growing in popularity as a way to protect your online account from hackers and snoopers. These tools are often used together with other security services, like VPN and antivirus software, to add an extra layer of protection.

Integrated within the ExpressVPN apps and its Chrome extension, Keys uses zero-knowledge encryption so that you will be the only one to have access to your logins. This means that your passwords can only be decrypted on your devices once you unlock ExpressVPN Keys with your own credentials.

Users will be able to store an unlimited number of logins as well as sync as many devices they wish. A built-in password generator and strength checker will help you create the most secure passcode, and Keys will safely store all your logins, too.

As mentioned before, ExpressVPN Keys is currently rolling out in a limited beta version as a Chrome browser extension for Windows, Mac, and Linux as well as on the Android ExpressVPN app. It will be available on the ExpressVPN iOS app in May. Later in the year, it will be released to the wider public.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Why has ExpressVPN developed its own password manager tool?

ExpressVPN is not the only provider trying to expand its security reach. As cyber threats become more and more multifaceted, security companies are aiming to offer a more complete protection to its users - and, in the process, ensuring customers still consider the product good value for money.

As mentioned before, also NordVPN has developed its own password manager tool NordPass. The provider has also recently introduced a new feature called Threat Protection that, even though it can't match up to dedicated antivirus programs, can shield devices from some online threats.

Surfshark has also released its own full security suite. Users that decide to upgrade to its Surfshark One bundle will have four cybersecurity tools with just one subscription. These are its own VPN, a data leak detection system, a private search engine and antivirus software.

It's no surprise that ExpressVPN is following suit, and as market trends head toward fuller packages, VPN-only offerings are likely to suffer.