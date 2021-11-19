Don't miss these epic Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deals are now live, and they've brought with them some great price cuts on a brilliant range of laptops.

Acer Aspire 5, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Blue): £699.99 Acer Aspire 5, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Blue): £699.99 £579.99 at Amazon

Sick of the usual silver and black devices? This stunning blue laptop is packing the very latest processors from Intel and a whole 1TB SSD, giving you plenty of power for everyday tasks and space to save all your files and photos.

Acer Nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060: £1,099.99 Acer Nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060: £1,099.99 £949.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - You can get gaming for less thanks to this incredible Acer Nitro 5 laptop, packed with an RTX 3060 GPU that gives you features like DLSS and raytracing to enhance your playing experiences.

Acer Nitro 5, Intel Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050 Ti: £899.99 Acer Nitro 5, Intel Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050 Ti: £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - If you're not looking to play the latest AAA titles, but you want a budget gaming device with the latest hardware then this Acer Nitro 5 could be exactly what you need. Plus, that RTX 3050 TI still gives you access to framerate boosting DLSS, giving you more power for your money.

Acer Nitro 5, Ryzen 5, 16GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060: £999.99 Acer Nitro 5, Ryzen 5, 16GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060: £999.99 £849.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - RTX 3060 gaming laptops are perfect for playing the latest game thanks to that boost from DLSS, and raytracing will make even the blockiest of games pop. This Acer Nitro 5 is ideal for people who want to game on a budget, but without sacrificing quality.

Acer Swift 1, Intel Pentium, 4GB, 128GB SSD (Gold): £399.99 Acer Swift 1, Intel Pentium, 4GB, 128GB SSD (Gold): £399.99 £279.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - Need something cheap and cheerful? This budget-friendly Acer Swift 1 is now even more affordable thanks to a saving of £120. Perfect for everyday tasks at home, you can watch shows and sort your online shopping with no fuss at all.

£941.04 ASUS ROG Strix, AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £941.04 £879.99 at Amazon

Save £61.05 - Asus is known for making some seriously flashy gaming laptops, and this ROG Strix is no exception. With plenty of RGB lighting and the latest RTX 3050 Ti GPU, you can run your favourite games and see every frame thanks to that 144Hz display.

£849.99 ASUS VivoBook OLED Intel i5, Nvidia MX350 Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £849.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - Yep, you're getting an OLED display in this incredible creative workstation laptop. The VivoBook range has been designed with content creators in mind, so you're also getting a good range of ports and plenty of RAM to run demanding applications.



£799 Dell Inspiron, Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £799 £719 at Amazon

Save £80 - Dell makes some of the best laptops on the market, and this Inspiron is no exception. Equipped with a latest 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB of SSD storage, you'll have plenty of space to store files for work or precious photographs.

£279.99 Acer Chromebook Spin, 4GB RAM, 11.6-inch touchscreen: £279.99 £198.99 at Amazon

Save £81 - If you need to prioritize flexibility and battery life over raw power then a Chromebook might be for you. This Acer Spin is fantastic, with up to 10 hours of battery for a solid day of use, and it can even convert into a tablet.

Acer Predator Triton, RTX 3060, Core i7, 16GB, 1TB SSD: £1,399.99 Acer Predator Triton, RTX 3060, Core i7, 16GB, 1TB SSD: £1,399.99 £1,199.99 at Amazon

Save £200 - The Acer Predator series is one of the best-known PC gaming lines, and for good reason. You're getting an RTX 3060 GPU, the latest 11th gen Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, making this not only suitable for playing the latest games, but also streaming them too.

Huawei MateBook 14 2021, Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD: £949.99 Huawei MateBook 14 2021, Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD: £949.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £250 - Huawei might be better known for making phones, but its laptop range is just as impressive. With up to 11 hours of battery, you can take the MateBook 14 with you all day and not worry about finding a power outlet.

HP Envy, Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £1,199.99 HP Envy, Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £1,199.99 £999.99 at Amazon

Equipped with a powerful Intel Core processor, ample memory and a long battery life, this HP Envy laptop is the ideal companion for work or play. Plus, it has a great touchscreen to better navigate through websites.

HP Envy, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £899.99 HP Envy, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

The HP Envy is ideal for work or school, with a highly portable 13.3-inch display and enough power to eat through tasks like spreadsheets and slideshows. It's built-in SD and Micro SD card reader are also great for saving files and photos.

HP Chromebook, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £699.99 HP Chromebook, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

The HP Chromebook x360 14c helps you multitask between work and play without skipping a beat, powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Its touchscreen display is even scratch-resistant so you can toss it into a bag without any concerns.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £699 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £699 £626 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface devices have taken the world by storm, and this Surface Laptop Go is an example of why. At just 1.11 kg, it’s light, portable, and easy to keep by your side throughout the day, while being powerful enough to eat through daily tasks.

Microsoft Surface GO 2, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £529 Microsoft Surface GO 2, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £529 £339 at Amazon

With all the benefits of a tablet and a laptop in one, the Microsoft Surface GO 2 is ideal for anyone wanting a flexible device for school or home. With up to 11 hours of battery life, you can binge your favorite shows all day.

These are all very good laptop deals, and they all run until Cyber Monday. We're not sure if Amazon will be launching any more laptop deals for Black Friday, though the retailer could have some tricks up its sleeve.

However, if there's a deal you like the look of here, then we recommend you go for it before it sells out. You may not see a better deal.

