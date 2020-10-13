Don't buy an Apple MacBook Pro from Amazon today - this store has it cheaper

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) - £1,184.98 at Laptops Direct

The MacBook Pro 13-inch 2019 edition is arguably the most balanced Apple laptop around, combining power with a sleek design. Get it cheapest at Laptops Direct!View Deal

Despite the fact it's Prime Day , Amazon is not where you'll find the cheapest Apple MacBook Pro around.

Without any fanfare whatsoever, Laptops Direct is selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) with touchbar for just under £1,190.

That’s around £60 cheaper than at Amazon right now, proving that it does pay to shop around. In addition, Laptops Direct offers “price match”, so if you find the MacBook Pro cheaper elsewhere, the retailer will always offer you a better deal.

This MacBook comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor with four cores and an Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU. Add in 8GB of RAM, a 256GB PCie SSD, a Retina Display screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and 802.11ac and you end up with a very capable laptop that will breeze through most tasks.

The unique selling point of this laptop, however, is its MacOS, which comes with a bevy of free applications that you’d have to pay for elsewhere (e.g. iMovie video editor or GarageBand sound editor ).

Note, the MacBook Pro also comes with a touchbar with integrated Touch ID, as well as three microphones, a Force touch touchpad, a backlit keyboard and a battery life of up to 10 hours.

As a sweetener, when you buy a copy on Norton 360 Deluxe with your new laptop and be automatically entered into a draw for the chance to win all your money back.

