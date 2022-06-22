Didn't like the PS5's Pulse 3D headset? Sony's leaked headset range is tempting

Audio player loading…

It looks like Sony's preparing a new range of gaming headsets and thanks to a recent leak, we've got a good idea of what to expect.

Instead of being PS5 branded like the previous Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, Sony's reportedly prepping a new range called the 'Inzone H-Series'. This new information comes from 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) and OnLeaks (opens in new tab), who provided product shots and leaked specs for three separate headsets. Reportedly, all three of these options come with 360 spatial sound for gaming, so it's sure to shake up our best PS5 headsets list.

First is the wired Sony Inzone H3, a seemingly budget-friendly option. There's a black mic attached to the left headphone earcup, with the connecting wire next to it. It also has an 'NC/AMB' button, providing noise canceling and an ambient sound mode. That isn't visible on the other headset photos, which you can see below, though considering both appear to be more premium options, we'd be surprised if it's entirely absent.

Then we've got the Sony Inzone H7, a wireless headset that sports a similar design to the H3, with a few buttons placed in different positions. That also features a 'GAME/CHAT' button, a Bluetooth button for pairing up your headset, and a power on/off button. For connecting the Inzone H7 to your PC, it also includes a USB dongle and USB Type-C cable.

Finally, we move on to the high-end choice, the wireless Sony Inzone H9. It's largely similar to the Inzone H7, featuring the same connectivity options with a couple of extras. Sporting an LED light on the earcups, this one reportedly uses noise-canceling for "supercharged hearing and super sharp reflexes".

Presently, Sony hasn't officially commented on the Inzone headset leak. No pricing information or release date was included either, so we don't know what to expect just yet. However, given the comprehensive nature of this report, I'd speculate an announcement is likely coming soon.

Finger on the pulse

When Sony launched the PS5 two years ago, it brought a few official accessories too, including the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. Nick Pino was impressed in our review, stating how it was easy to setup and offered great stereo sound. However, thanks to a built-in mic, plastic build quality, and shorter battery life, there's room for improvement.

Crucially, Pulse isn't cheap either, coming in at $99 / £89.99 / $110 AUD. This could place Sony's Inzone series as a tempting alternative, offering 3D audio options for players of all budgets. It's worth noting while a PS5 system update back in January enabled 3D audio for TV speakers, headset 3D audio is generally considered the superior option.

The lack of PlayStation branding suggests Sony's angling it towards a wider audience, too, lining up well with the company's recent PC push. Following God of War in January, it's bringing Marvel's Spider-Man and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to PC later this year too. And you should know 3D audio is practically essential in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. So, while Pulse is PC compatible, opting for Inzone branding could prove beneficial for that market in the long term.