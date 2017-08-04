Details of new incoming Ryzen Threadripper processor are leaked

Top-end Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, 1920X and 1900X processors are being released this month, but AMD is rumored to also be readying non-X variants of these – and now we’ve seen leaks of the as-yet unannounced Threadripper 1920.

As PC World reports, listings for the Threadripper 1920 have been spotted on the sites of various motherboard manufacturers including Asus, ASrock and Gigabyte. Although Asus has now pulled its listing down, the others remain.

The dropping of the ‘X’ means that there is no XFR tech with these chips, a feature which boosts the Turbo clock of the CPU by a little extra on top of the quoted speed – providing the cooling solution is up to the task.

The listings revealed the spec of the 1920 which remains a 12-core (24-thread) processor just as with the 1920X, and it has the same amount of cache. However, it drops the clock speeds to a base of 3.2GHz and boost to 3.8GHz, compared to 3.5GHz/4GHz for the 1920X – and as mentioned potentially an extra little boost with XFR on top.

Power point

The good news about the slower clock speed is that it means the plain Threadripper 1920 uses less power, weighing in with a TDP of 140W compared to 180W.

And of course the other benefit will be that it’s cheaper than the 1920X, although there are obviously no pricing details or clue as to how much more wallet-friendly it could be yet, given that this chip isn’t officially confirmed.

Previous chatter on the CPU grapevine has indicated that there will be a Threadripper 1900 and 1950 alongside the 1920, which would make sense in terms of fully fleshing out the range.

We’ll have to wait for the official revelation yet, but the fact that multiple hardware vendors have spilled details of the 1920 certainly makes it seem like we’ll see this chip unveiled in the near future.

Meanwhile, the 1950X and 1920X both launch next week on August 10, with the 1900X expected to become available on August 31.