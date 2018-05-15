Dell, HP and Lenovo are using Ryzen Pro CPUs across a host of laptops and PCs

AMD has announced that its Ryzen Pro processors are witnessing ‘unprecedented adoption’ by manufacturers of laptops and desktop PCs, with Dell, HP and Lenovo offering a raft of fresh systems aimed at businesses which are driven by these CPUs.

From Dell, the Latitude 5495 laptop and OptiPlex 5055 desktop PC are powered by these chips. And in HP’s portfolio, the EliteBook 700 G5 series, ProBook 645 G4, along with the EliteDesk 700 series are driven by Ryzen Pro.

HP Inc’s Lorena Kubera, Global Head of Commercial Product Management, chimed in: “HP is redefining the commercial PC experience as the traditional boundaries between work and life blend. Our latest offerings with AMD Ryzen Pro processors integrate powerful processing and graphics into innovative solutions built with a focus on design, security, and collaboration to power the modern workforce.”

As for Lenovo, the ThinkPad A series, along with the Lenovo ThinkCentre M715q and M725s desktop PCs will run with these processors.

Built for business

Ryzen Pro chips are designed specifically for business systems, bristling with security features as you would expect, and sporting integrated Radeon Vega Graphics.

They include CPUs such as the Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U, a quad-core (eight-thread) processor clocked at up to 3.8GHz with a TDP of 15W, offering what AMD describes as desktop-class performance in a thin-and-light notebook.

It isn’t just performance AMD is promising, with the 2700U also delivering on the battery life front. AMD claims a potential battery longevity of up to 16 hours, no less, and reaching that sort of level is obviously a major boon for anyone working on the go with their laptop.