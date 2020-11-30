The best Garmin Cyber Monday deals: grab a powerful sports watch for less

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to pick up a cheap Garmin watch, with hot deals across the entire range bringing prices down lower than ever. You can find a bunch of discounts on everything from the most premium smartwatches Garmin offers down to some of its cheaper fitness trackers – and we've hand-picked the best offers right here, just for you.

These Garmin Cyber Monday deals have you covered for just about any activity. Whether you’re a marathon runner, a serious swimmer, pairing activities in a triathlon, or just need to keep track of your golf game, Garmin has the gear you need.

On top of some already great Amazon deals, Garmin is coming in hot with its own major discounts on its smartwatch range. You can save over $100 or £200 on a bunch of different watches. So, be sure to check out all these deals in the US and UK.

Live in a different territory? Scroll down for the best Garmin deals near you.

US Garmin Cyber Monday deals

Garmin Instinct: $299.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $150)

The super tough Garmin Instinct is half price at Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is a seriously solid GPS sports watch, with very impressive battery life to boot, making it a good option for multi-day outdoor events. If stock runs low, it's available for the same price at Bass Pro Shops.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: $79.99 $59.99 at Garmin (save £20)

If you want help keeping the kids active, the Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 has you covered. This smart tracker sets goals for them and provides various activities. Plus, it has a one-year battery, so you don't need to worry about getting them to charge it regularly.

Garmin Approach S10: $149.59 $99.98 at Amazon (save $49.61)

The Approach S10 is a dedicated golf watch, and a bargain at under $100 for Cyber Monday. It comes pre-loaded with details of over 41,000 courses, including yardages and hazards, and allows you to keep your score and upload scorecards to Garmin Express. One charge will last up to 12 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Forerunner 45S: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a slightly smaller version of the original Forerunner 45 running watch, and is surprisingly feature-packed for the price. It includes not just accurate GPS and optical heart rate monitoring, but also adaptive training plans, stress tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Garmin Approach S40: $299.99 $195.99 at Amazon (save $105.01)

Amazon has beaten Walmart's Cyber Monday price on this smart Garmin golf watch. It features a color touchscreen, and is pre-loaded with maps of over 41,000 courses around the world. It automatically records shot distances and locations, and can even be paired with optional Garmin club-tracking sensors.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $349.99 $246.99 at Amazon (save $103)

This is a scaled down version of the regular Vivoactive 4, with a 40mm face that's better suited to smaller wrists. It packs all the same features as its larger counterpart, including excellent workout tracking with super accurate GPS, SpO2 monitoring, on-watch music streaming and stacks of stats.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: $749.99 $595.13 at Amazon (save $154.86)

This is a turbo-charged version of the original Fenix 6X, with additional training features for runners and skiers, plus extensive golf course maps. It's a top-end Garmin watch, and it's very rare to see it under $600, so this is a seriously impressive deal.

UK Garmin Cyber Monday deals

Garmin Fenix 6: £458.53 £359 at Amazon (save £99.53)

This is a huge saving on Garmin's flagship sports watch, and one we'd been hoping for all year. Our reviewer called the Fenix 6 "the best multi-sport watch you can buy" thanks to its unbeatable outdoor sports tracking, accurate biometrics, and solidly built design. Its main downside at launch was its price, but with almost £100 off, that's no longer an issue. Very highly recommended.

Garmin Vivomove Style: £259.99 £189.99 at Argos (save £70)

The Garmin Vivomove is a gorgeous hybrid smartwatch that's perfect for anyone who finds regular fitness trackers a little bit ugly. It has an analog face with a hidden digital display that reveals vital stats and smartphone notifications at the push of a button. It collects far more data than that though, and pushes a wealth of info on your activity and wellbeing to the Garmin Connect app on your phone. A stunning smartwatch, and a great deal with £70 off at Argos.



Garmin Fenix 6S: £424.29 £359 at Amazon (save £65.29)

This is a scaled-down version of Garmin's flagship Fenix 6, with a 42mm face that's better suited to smaller wrists. It still boasts all the same features as the larger version, including multi-day batter life in GPS mode, multi-sports tracking, stress monitoring and SpO2 tracking, plus barometric altimeter and thermometer.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: £581.94 £439 at Amazon (save £142.94)

This is a souped-up version of the classic Fenix 6S, with some added extras for runners and golfers. PacePro tech helps you manage your pace during training runs and races, and CourseView gives you access to over 41,000 golf course maps right on your wrist. That's a lot to pack into a 42mm sports watch, and this is its lowest price ever at Amazon.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: £549 £488 at Amazon (save £61)

This is a turbo-charged version of the original Fenix 6X, with additional training features for runners and skiers, plus extensive golf course maps. The £61 price drop is fairly modest, and there's no question this is still a very expensive sports watch. The original Fenix 6 is over £100 cheaper, and gives you almost all the same features unless you're a very keen sportsperson.

If you're outside the US and UK, here are the best Garmin deals near you.