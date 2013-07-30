Nice gesture! Leap Motion controller finally arrives in the UK after delays

Leap claims its controller is the most sensitive on earth

The future-thinking Leap Motion computing peripheral has gone on sale in the UK, over a year after the world was first introduced to the merits of the gesture-based motion control device.

The controller, which went on sale in the United States a week ago following a two month delay, is now available to buy for £69.99 from Amazon UK.

The Kinect-like controller, which is no larger than a thumb and plugs into the USB port of a PC or Mac, claims to open up the area directly in front of the device for use as a 3D interactive work space.

The company says Leap is 200-times more sensitive than Microsoft's tech (second-generation Kinect notwithstanding) and is capable of capturing natural hand gestures with an accuracy of 1/100 millimeter.

Varied uses

The potential uses for the device, which is capable of tracking the movements of all ten fingers at 290 frames per second are many and varied, from basics like navigating around the web, to controlling complex creativity apps.

A Google Earth update in April brought support for the Leap Motion controller, while one smart cookie (see below) created an air drum machine using the device.

Naturally, the tech has drawn comparisons to the 1999 film Minority Report, which showcased a gesture-controlled computing interface on translucent screens.

Leap isn't there yet, but its motion controller is certainly a step in that direction? Have you grabbed a unit yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below...or air type them, if you've already got the hang of it.

