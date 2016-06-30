This cloud-connected Das Keyboard does so much more than type

Das Keyboard has kicked off its first-ever Kickstarter for of all things a cloud-connected keyboard called the 5Q.

The Das Keyboard 5Q has everything you want from a modern, mechanical keyboard including a RGB lighting system that's customizable down to each individual key. On top of giving the keyboard your personal flair, the lights can be used as notifications for information streamed directly from the internet.

The premium peripheral maker explains that the RGB LED in each key can be color-controlled remotely to represent a specific piece of information such as weather info, stock quotes and urgent emails. The idea here is instead of keeping separate tabs open or checking your phone 150 million times a day, the 5Q will remind you subtly by changing the colors of the keys.

The entire experience is customizable and users will be able to setup triggers from a cloud-based Q-app. Alternatively, users could also connect the Das Keyboard 5C to services like Zapier and IFTTT.

The keyboard itself is fairly high-end with a long braided cable and a magnetic palm rest. Meanwhile, the underlying Gamma-Zulu mechanical switches offer a soft-tactile feel and are of Das Keyboard's own design.

As of this writing, the Das Keyboard 5Q has just passed the three-quarters mark of its $100,000 Kickstarter goal and you can nab your own cloud-connected keyboard for $109 with shipping expected in January 2017.