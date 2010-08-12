Logitech MK520 combo unveiled

Logitech has unveiled the Wireless Combo MK520 mouse and keyboard combination.

The peripherals specialist has brought together a package of a wireless mouse and keyboard – and the Logitech Unifying receiver – for £50.

"When you're using a laptop, the Logitech Wireless Combo can make everything you do on your computer more comfortable," said Marcus Harvey, Logitech UK & Ireland Country Manager.

Hour after hour

"The MK520 keyboard and mouse combo is designed to feel good hour after hour," he adds.

The keyboard boasts the company's Incurve keys and offers a three-year battery life, and the mouse a year's worth of juice.

The Logitech Media Combo MK520 has been given a UK release date of August and will cost £49.99.