Citroen C5 X arrives with brand new tech, but a confused identity

Citroen has officially unveiled it's brand new flagship vehicle – the Citroen C5 X – but the firm believes it doesn't fall into a traditional segment of the market.

Instead, the C5 X has the key components from estates, saloons and SUVs to form its own unique offering. It's likely that many will view this as a large crossover SUV, but Citroen is hoping its premium styling and comfortable cabin will also attract 'touring' customers who want a long-distance driver.

As well as coming with two petrol engine choices, the new C5 X will also be available with a 225hp plug-in hybrid engine – allowing you to drive up to 31 miles in fully electric mode, with hybrid and Sport modes (the latter relying on the petrol engine only) for longer journeys.

Citroën eC4: this electric car has a surprise for your iPad

Hyundai Kona Electric: an EV that will keep the family entertained

Audi e-tron: driving the first all-electric Audi

The plug-in hybrid C5 X also gets the new Advanced Comfort Active Suspension – which marries the firm's 'magic carpet'-like smooth suspension with electronic control of the dampers allowing for a sportier driving experience if you wish.

Citroen recently launched the all-electric eC4, and while there is no fully-electric version of the C5 X at launch, the French manufacturer has kept the door open for a possible EV model in the future.

The C5 X's long wheelbase and wide stance provides a lot of space not only for passengers, but also in the trunk with 545L of space and a low, large, square entry allowing you to easily get belongings in and out of the car.

Comfort for front-seat passengers is enhanced with the inclusion of heated and massage-function chairs, while rear seat passengers will benefit from space which is among the best in the category.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Citroen) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Citroen) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Citroen)

Brand new tech

The Citroen C5 X also comes with the firm's next generation infotainment system, dubbed My Citroen Drive Plus.

Controlled by the main, 12-inch touchscreen which sits atop the center console, the My Citroen Drive Plus system gives you access to music, radio, seat functions, navigation and more.

Citroen says the operating system has been inspired by smartphones with customization options and the inclusion of a voice-enabled assistant, allowing you to control certain functions with your voice.

You can see a brief overview of the infotainment system in the video below, but you'll have to wait for us to put the C5 X through its paces to find out if it lives up to expectations.

The C5 X also features a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, and your handset will be able to seamlessly connect to the infotainment system, giving you access to your calls, music and more. However, we don't know yet whether Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are support on the C5 X.

There's more tech included too, with a digital display acting as the instrument cluster behind the wheel and an 'Extended HUD' (heads-up display) which beams key customizable driving information (such as speed, road limits and navigation directions) onto the windshield, in the driver's eye line.

You'll also find 360 degree cameras, giving you a birds-eye view of the car, making parking easier, plus adaptive cruise control with lane guidance for semi-autonomous driving on motorways.

Pre-orders for the Citroen C5 X will begin in Europe (including the UK) from October, with the car hitting the road at the end of 2021, or start of 2022.

It's being produced in China – where demand for premium sedan cars is three times higher than it is in Europe – and the C5 X will arrive with customers there earlier.

There's currently no word on the Citroen C5 X price, but with this being the firm's new flagship car we expect to it carry an asking price higher than the other models currently in the range.