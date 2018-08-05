Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Community Shield online

Chelsea vs Manchester City - where and when It's time again for the Community Shield, and in 2018's game you'll see FA Cup champions Chelsea face Premier League title holders Manchester City. It's taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, that has a capacity of 90,000 fans. Kick off is set for 3PM BST on Sunday, August 5. That's 10am ET or 7am PT or midnight in Australia AEST.

This weekend's biggest football game is the Community Shield match that will be a must-watch for Chelsea and Manchester City fans, as well as those who are still missing the World Cup. We'll tell you how to live stream the whole thing - no matter where on Earth you live.

The Community Shield is only played once a year, and both teams will want to add the trophy to their cabinets before the Premier League pressure kicks in next week.

Chelsea are here after winning the FA Cup back in May, while Manchester City are this year's Premier League champions so get to face them.

Both managers Guardiola and new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri may use this to experiment ready for next week, but each also wants to win this to get their season off to the best possible start. Below you can learn about how to watch the game live from around the world.

Use a VPN to live stream Manchester City vs Chelsea from anywhere

It's no big surprise to discover that a lot of countries don't have a broadcaster that's picked up the rights to show the Community Shield. The UK is the exception (more details on which below), but if you're somewhere that isn't showing it then you can use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

Watch the Community Shield game with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major English speaking countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Chelsea vs Manchester City live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have access to BT Sport, you're going to be able to watch the Community Shield live with ease. The game is being shown exclusively on BT Sport 1. BT Sport is available through BT's own service, Sky and Virgin, but it costs extra to add onto your package each month. It'll give you access to a wide variety of sports channels though. It's worth noting that you get free BT Sport at the moment with BT fibre broadband deals. You'll also get the streaming capabilities that will allow you to live stream games to your computer or you can use the apps for iOS and Android as well. And if you're not in the UK, but still want to watch that BT Sport coverage, then you can always jump on a VPN to relocate your computer's IP address to one in the UK.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea in the US

If you live in the US, there's no super easy way to watch the game live. It is being broadcast, but through SiriusXM FC, which is a dedicated soccer radio station so you'll only be able to listen to the action.

If you're dedicated to watching the game live, we'd recommend pairing one of our favorite VPN recommendations with one of the other live streams on this page to see the action first.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea: Australia live stream

Those who live in Australia won't be able to watch the action easily either, which is a shame but if you want to watch the game live you can always use one of the VPN recommendations on this page. That said, you'll also need to find a way to watch BT Sport with that VPN though and that may be much easier said than done.