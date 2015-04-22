Feast your eyes on Chevy's insane self-driving car concept

Chevy got in early on the electric car game with the Chevy Spark, and now General Motors is getting an early start on the next big step in automotive tech with its concept for a self-driving car: the Chevy NFR.

The Chevy NFR also happens to be one of the most insane-looking cars we've ever seen, like The Homer crashed into a Tron light bike and this thing emerged from the wreckage.

GM unveiled the car along with a few other new models at Shanghai GM Gala Night, but the Chevy NFR takes the cake, not just for its looks but for its many futuristic features too.

It's a totally autonomous electric car that GM says "offers a glimpse at mobility of the future." That glimpse includes "crystal laser headlights and taillights, dragonfly dual swing doors, magnetic hubless wheel electric motors, and a wireless auto-charge system."

Not only that; the front seats can swivel 180 degrees to face the rear passengers when the car is driving itself, which it can do very well thanks to a roof-mounted radar system that maps your environment as it goes.

It even uses iris recognition as a starting mechanism.

We're many years away from seeing anything like the Chevy NFR in our neighbors' driveways, and if this really what the future looks (and drives) like then the car industry still has quite a long way to go before we do.